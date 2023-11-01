Hilarious TikTok video captures a woman, possibly a medical professional, caught sleeping at work

The funny viral TikTok video shows the boss waking her up, and her shocked reaction is priceless

While many found the video funny, some viewers questioned the boss's approach to waking her up

Sleeping on the job is a daily occurrence for some people. However, not many make it out after their boss catches them. This woman shared her startling experience and left Mzansi howling.

This woman saw her life flash before her eyes when she was woken up by her boss. Image: @nanirochelle

Some jobs are monotonous and exhausting, especially shift work. These are the jobs where people often take a nap while things are quiet, even if they are not supposed to.

Boss catches woman sleeping on the job

The video, shared by @nanirochelle, unfolds with the boss standing beside the dozing woman, who is presumably a nurse or a healthcare worker. It's clear from the surroundings that they are in a hospital or medical facility. The boss decides to playfully wake her up, and this is where the video's humour comes into play.

With a sudden and unexpected wake-up call, the woman jolts awake, her expression shifting from deep slumber to sheer surprise. The look on her face is nothing short of priceless.

Take a look:

Mzansi has mixed reactions

While the video has provided a good laugh for many, some viewers have expressed concerns about the boss's approach to waking the woman. Some feel he could have been a little gentler.

Read some of the comments:

Marie wanted to know:

“Why did he pull you up like that”

Moony T laughed:

“Watching it more than once made me weak ”

takiamays7201 has a nice boss:

“This happened to me once. My boss told me to go home and get some rest.”

☮️ & gets it:

“I know exactly how hard your heart was beating ”

Lenyyy shared:

“The more you watch the funnier it gets, and these comments not helping ”

