Funny TikTok video showcases an Afrikaans man playfully scaring sleeping workers in a moving truck

Startled workers' reactions provide moments of pure comedy shared in the hilarious TikTok video by @trompie_van_die..baa

Mzansi can't stop laughing at the unexpected wake-up call and shared funny comments on the post

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a TikTok video that has set Mzansi's funny bone tingling, a man decided to pull a prank on his sleeping workers while they were taking a break while he was driving the truck.

Startled workers' reactions provide moments of pure comedy shared in the hilarious TikTok video by @trompie_van_die..baa. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

If there is one thing about Mzansi citizens that people love and hate, it is their sense of humour in every situation.

Man screams sleeping workers awake

The TikTok video shared by @trompie_van_die..baa shows the three workers soundly asleep in the truck, sleeping like babies while the prankster drives.

The driver lets out a sudden, thunderous shout, causing the three sleeping men to spring awake in a state of utter shock and confusion. Their wide-eyed expressions, combined with the suddenness of the prank, create a moment of pure comedic gold.

Take a look:

Mzansi cry-laughs at the workers' reactions

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, racking up thousands of views and an abundance of comments from viewers who couldn't get enough of the workers' startled reactions.

Read some of the comments:

@Lungi22 said:

"I can't breathe! Those reactions are priceless!"

@PieteVanV:

"Bravo to the prankster! This is pure genius."

@SleepySue:

"I need friends like this at work for a good laugh."

@GillHavu said:

"I watched this at least 10 times, and it's still funny!"

@KimQueen:

"This is the kind of content we all need to brighten our day!"

“I would return the favour”: Man has SA ladies unimpressed after pranking bae, leaves dirty laundry as gift

In related news, Briefly News reported that after sharing his hilarious prank on a lady friend, a local man has got some seriously divided reactions online. The Twitter user @therealxolo got his lady believing a surprise was waiting for her, only for a batch of dirty laundry to be waiting at the end of this trail.

@therealxolo shared a bunch of pictures from the silly moment.

"Me as a husband," he captioned the silly post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News