This babe shared what she bought from the popular online store Temu, and people were left with laughter

In the TikTok video, the woman showcased what she ordered vs what she got from Temu, and the clip went viral

South Africans were rushed to the comments section to crack jokes at the lady's expense, while others laughed it off

We can't always be guaranteed we will get exactly what we ordered online, and this was just the case for this young South African woman who was allegedly duped by the online store Temu.

A South African woman was not pleased with her wig she bought from Temu as she unveiled it in a TikTok video. Image:@sbongakonkedanisa

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off what she ordered versus what she got from Temu

The online store Temu has been increasingly growing in popularity among many online users, and people are hopping along to shop at the store. @sbongakonkedanisa decided to try the online store and purchased a curly wig. The young lady showed off her wig but was not impressed by how it looked.

@sbongakonkedanisa revealed in her TikTok video that she ordered a 10-inch curly wig, but what she was given seemed like a four-inch wig.

Taking to her TikTok caption, the woman said:

"order at your own risk."

Watch the video below:

SA pokes fun at the woman

Many people loved the lady's content as they were extremely amused by the video clip. Netizens rushed to the comments section to crack jokes.

Nthurby poked fun at the woman, saying:

"It's giving Angie Motshega."

The Hustler added:

"Lol, now I strongly believe Temu is actually WISH, they just rebranded ngeke phela."

Temu wrote:

"Hi there! The products should have sizing specifications in their listing descriptions. If it's not as described, feel free to seek a refund."

NiQ said:

"Temu be playing too much."

Btyfl84 commented:

"Not Temu laughing at you."

Nicole _ Ma Sithole wrote:

"Search bar Temu is dangerous."

