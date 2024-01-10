A woman on TikTok told people where she got her TV stand after finding it at a reasonable price point

A woman in KZN showed people her furniture shopping. The lady needed a TV stand and found the best deal in Westville, Durban.

A woman in Durban posted a TikTok video of a TV stand she found at a bargain. Image: @thuli_mabauza

Online users commented on the video, grateful to know where she went shopping. The video received more than 43, 000 likes.

Woman goes shopping for furniture

A lady on TikTok, @thuli_mabuza, went shopping for a TV stand. The lady found it for R1,000 at the Village Market in Westville. She detailed that she got the deal at Aucor. Watch the video below:

South Africa impressed by woman's purchase

Many people commented on the video. Online users were raving about the store and how affordable it is.

Siphelele Mtaka MaNdlovu Pass-by said:

"I bought deep freezer for 2k , washing machine for ithink 4k and alot more Ku aucor ose Westwood."

Lindiwe Zasembo Mkhize added:

"Aucor is the girl she thinks she is❤️I got a TV smart for only R900 and a very nice couch that cost almost R5000 each and ngayithola nge R1500 "

Sosha Chiliza wrote:

"At first i thought it was a coffin. well done."

Thulebona H. Thabethe added:

"People be buying coffins."

