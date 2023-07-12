A TikTok video featuring a woman's plug for cheap dinner sets and homeware from China Mall went viral

The video displayed the woman's excitement over the affordability, quality, and trendy designs of the products

Netizens appreciated the woman's plug and promised to grab a few sets at the Joburg store soon

A video of nice plates and bowls went viral. Image: @queen.yama.plugs

Source: TikTok

One viral video can launch a product or place into the limelight, attracting thousands or millions of viewers' attention. Such is the case with a recent TikTok video where a woman shared her excitement over affordable dinner sets from China Mall.

Woman reveals affordable dinner sets and homeware from China Mall

In the TikTok video posted by @queen.yama.plugs, the woman showed a variety of affordable sets from a shop in Johannesburg. She enthusiastically walked through the store, giving viewers a closer look at the variety of items sold at unbeatable prices.

China Mall's budget-friendly dinner sets attract potential buyers

The video gained traction and caught the attention of people drawn to the homeware's affordability and trendy designs.

Netizens interested in the kitchenware thanked the lady for sharing the plug in the comments.

Watch the video below:

TikTok video puts China Mall in the spotlight

@user5151443706703 commented:

"Which China mall, the 1 next to Jhb stadium?"

@thandimayekiso1 posted:

"The shop looks like Smart Buyer which side is F36."

@alunamda_foundation said:

"You not showing prices nje lovie."

@pontshohlophe wrote:

"Thank you for doing the Lord's work."

@mmathaps32 said:

"Let me follow you for more, raleboha. Thanks for the plug."

@ria_bopape mentioned:

"Those looking for price R200 each plate.Kidding."

@rwetsimotaung1 asked:

"Please show us the make up side. Thank you so much for di plug."

@baboon8 commented:

"You are the best, no gatekeeping, used your plug for sneakers in Jozi."

