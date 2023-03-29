A woman spoiled herself with new clothes from Mr Price after going a long time without doing something for herself

The lady told people that she felt like herself for the first time in years after devoting a lot as a mom and wife

Many people loved the video as they could relate to the woman's reaction to doing something for herself

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A TikTokker and stay-at-home mother showed people how happy she was to upgrade her wardrobe. The lady's video got 4 000 likes, as people enjoyed seeing her reactions to the new clothes she bought.

One stay-at-home mother shopped at Mr Price and bought clothes to make herself feel good. Image: @jaziyakariem01

Source: UGC

The video was a heartwarming sight as the woman looked giddy. Many people commented on the video to compliment the woman.

Stay-at-home mum surprises daughter with Mr Price outfit

A lady on TikTok, @jaziyakariem01, shared her experience after shopping at Mr Price. In the video, the lady said the clothes made her feel like herself again outside motherhood. The clip included her daughter, who was gushing over her beautiful mommy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

South Africans show stay-at-home mum support

Many people were delighted that the lady was finding herself again. The video had other mothers relating to her struggle. Peeps encouraged the lady to continue her journey of self-love.

@gingie_mashaba commented:

"I love how you changed to that outfit ,lol, we saw zero skin. Self respect. You look good."

@laylah2304 commented:

"You deserve this, keep on spoiling yourself, being a SAHM is hard, we tend to really lose ourselves."

@mrsju1:I commented:

"I know exactly how you feel."

@ndinelao239 commented:

"It’s the dance for me."

@the_fishers_commented:

"I love yor excitement, so cute!! And love the fit!"

@bananamilkshake211 commented:

"Lol, I can relate, super cute."

@fadwah25: commented:

"Stunning, Mashallah mama."

Lady's Pick n Pay haul of new fashion trends and prices leave peeps taken aback

Briefly News reported that one TikTokker plugged people by showing them what Pick n Pay has for sale. Online users were convinced that they had found their new fashion place.

This content creator tried on Pick n Pay clothing and had people clamouring for all the prices in the comments. The woman's video got thousands of likes from people loving the display.

Mzansi loves style hacks from creators, and people were curious to know how much the items were. The blazer in the video cost R329, and the long trench coat was R600. Some people were honest and said the prices were not gelling with the economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News