A woman told people she would always be true to herself after marriage. The creator made it clear that she could not be told what to do.

A woman showed that she does not listen to her sister-in-law's orders. Image: TikTok/@mamugobs

The TikTok showed people what her sister-in-law told her to stay away from. The lady showed a video of herself doing exactly what the in-law forbade.

Groovist shows South Africans the type of daughter-in-law she is

A woman, @mamugobs, posted a video on TikTok and shared her sister-in-law's rule about no groove allowed. The content creator cut off the family picture to show a video of herself drinking alcohol while partying.

Online users react to woman's behaviour as makoti

Many people were amazed by the lady. TikTok users love to see other people's family dynamics, and this one had people in stitches.

@motlhykzvkl commented:

"He is tired."

@missychina23 commented:

"Yaaassss wena gyel."

@sthuly commented:

"Wagainer follower makoti."

@sandise_msengana commented:

"You. Me. Same WhatsApp group. Washa."

@penelope890506 commented:

"I'm makoti, makoti is me always. Yes, wena girl."

@andilenosihle5 commented:

"You've won this challenge."

@anelisa_tshomo commented:

"Jongaaa, uzi friendship goals, andisakuthandi maani. [I love you.]"

@albertinahalby:commented:

"She's owning lapho."

A woman gave an honest look at the type of daughter-in-law she was. South African wear loving her attitude.

Source: Briefly News