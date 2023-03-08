One lady had to go to court after her husband passed away, and his family did not want her taken care of

The lady had to go to a KZN High Court and present her case in front of a judge who was convinced by her argument

South Africans had varying reactions to the story as they discussed how the lady was treated by her in-laws

A woman fought it out against her in-laws in a KwaZulu-Natal High Court. The widow's husband's family was determined to exclude her from the family by invalidating her customary marriage to the son.

A South African widow went to court against her in-laws and came out victorious. Image: Getty Images/SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

People were fascinated by how a widow was victorious against her mother-in-law. Online users commented on Facebook with thoughts about family relations.

South African woman wins court case against in-laws

IOL reports that a South African woman had to face off against her in-laws, who wanted to invalidate her marriage to their deceased son. The lady had to prove that her late husband concluded the lobola negotiations after her mother-in-law claimed it never happened.

Sound African Court makes ruling in favour of the widow

According to IOL, the court, Judge Elsje-Marie Bezuidenhout, ruled in the woman's favour. The judge stated that the mother's version of events that the deceased husband did not make the final payment for lobola was unlikely. The law also considered that the bride's family received some cows and gifts, including alcohol, as admitted by the uncle.

People in the comments of the post threw shade at the mother-in-law.

Sphiwe Mdluli-Mthimunye commented:

"In-laws for you."

Mandlakayisomkhulu Mthombeni commented:

"That's just so mean and utterly disgusting!"

Setaki Phineas Mokobane commented:

"Some people are selfish. Let makoti be, its her hubby who left everything for her and the kids. GO WORK for yourselves."

Naphamuli Nomsa Sibiya commented:

"Look at God."

Wilbert Mogale commented:

"I know a case where the marriage was declared invalid and a declaratory order was granted even when the uncle formed part of the delegation that negotiated lobola. The fact is every case has its own merits."

Vusi Mashinini commented:

"Husband's family always feel entitled to his estate!"

