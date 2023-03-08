The Durban high court sentenced a man to life and 18 years imprisonment for the murder of his pregnant partner

The matter was heard on Tuesday, 7 March, and the victim’s 10-year-old helped put the murderer behind bars

The murder left many reeling in shock, with many saying the incident would leave the child emotionally scarred

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the court ruling and condemned gender-based violence

DURBAN - A man was sentenced to life and 18 years imprisonment for the murder of his pregnant partner on Tuesday, 7 March.

The Durban high court found the man guilty of assault, intimidation and murder of his partner and the assault of her minor son. The child, who was eight at the time of the murder, testified in court.

The boy, who is now 10, told the court that his mother was kicked, punched, and sat on before being set alight in November 2021.

Testifying through an intermediary and closed-circuit TV system, the child said his mother’s death saddened him. He told the court that he suffers from anger issues, and finds it hard to trust anyone.

According to TimesLIVE, the woman had obtained an interim protection order against the man. The victim was 24 weeks pregnant at the time of the murder. She was taken to hospital where she miscarried and died of her injuries.

NPA welcomes sentence handed down to woman beater

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the finalisation of the matter. NPA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told Briefly News that:

“Curbing the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide remains a priority of the organisation. We commend the work done by the prosecution and other partners.”

Citizens sympathise with little boy who testified in court

Bongani Mgubela said:

“Brave little boy indeed. I hope he received some counselling though.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe commented:

“Pregnant, assaulted...then set alight, that's another level of savagery.”

Lethinjabulo Mngadi posted:

“What a brave little boy. May God protect and heal you baby.”

Tsakane Lillian Ndhlovu Raheem wrote:

“Ohhh poor little boy. May God grant him the strength to deal with this ordeal.”

Lindokuhle Earl added:

“The death penalty must be brought back.”

