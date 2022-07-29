Ntuthuko Shoba was sentenced to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule

The Johannesburg High Court's acting Judge Stuart Wilson handed down the sentence and said Shoba would spend the rest of his life behind bars

Pule’s family has welcomed the sentencing, however, a family member said they would not wish the pain they feel on their worst enemy

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court sentenced Ntuthuko Shoba to life in prison for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, in June 2020. He hired a hitman to execute the killing at the time, and her body was found days later hanging from a tree.

Nthuthuko Shoba will spend the rest of his life in jail for the premeditated murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Judge Stuart Wilson handed down the sentence and said Shoba would spend the rest of his life behind bars. According to TimesLIVE, the judge said the fact that Pule was eight months pregnant when she was killed was infuriating.

The 28-year-old was shot dead, and it was discovered that a hitman, Muzikayise Malephane, was hired to orchestrate the murder. Pule had gone out shopping for baby clothes when she was killed. Malephane was later arrested for the murder and implicated Shoba for being behind the killing.

Pule’s family has welcomed the sentencing. During an interview with eNCA, a family member recalled their reaction upon learning of the death of Pule and her unborn baby and said:

“It’s heart-breaking. It’s so unfortunate that the legal system doesn’t recognise the foetus as long as the foetus doesn’t live outside its mother. But it’s a tough moment because just this morning we were talking that she could have turned two. Its tough,” he said.

He added that he would not wish the pain on his worst enemy.

South Africans react to the sentencing of Tshegofatso Pule’s murderer:

@Bongani_Pule said:

“Thank you Lord our prayers are answered #Tshegofatsopule and the baby will now find peace and rest as the families can find bit of closure.”

@PennyLebyane commented:

“Justice has been served #Tshegofatsopule May #NtuthukoShoba rot in jail.”

@MsLeraLee posted:

“Now #Tshegofatsopule and the baby can finally rest peace. I pray #NtuthukoShoba will learn remorse and may this be a lesson to other men planning to pull such.”

