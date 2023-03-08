The matter involving the multi-vehicle accident on the M41 highway near Umhlanga got underway at the Durban Magistrates’ Court

The truck driver, Sithulile Siyabonga Nhlanhlayethu Zulu made his first court appearance on Wednesday, 8 March

Many citizens took to social media to sympathise with the 22-year-old and believe the owners of the truck should appear alongside him

DURBAN - The 22-year-old truck driver that allegedly caused a multi-vehicle accident on the M41 highway near Umhlanga appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 March.

A 22-year-old truck driver appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court in connection with a multi-vehicle crash. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Sithulile Siyabonga Nhlanhlayethu Zulu is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver.

The driver of the tipper truck allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with over 40 cars stuck in traffic. According to The Witness, the matter has been remanded to Wednesday, 15 March for bail information.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said at the time of the accident, the driver fled the scene. Ngcobo said Zulu handed himself over to the police later.

The crash left 16 people, including a pregnant woman injured. SABC News reported that one person later died in hospital.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport called for an urgent post-crash investigation into the accident.

Mzansi weigh-ins on multi-vehicle crash court case

Allison Hardwich Whitelaw said:

“At least he did the right thing by coming back.”

Hlanganani Makhanyela commented:

“He is just a kid shame.”

Toni Harley posted:

“Until the trucking companies are held accountable nothing is going to change.”

Kirsty Campbell wrote:

“That's a lot emotionally for him to carry. If he was reckless 100% but if the truck was not up to scratch, then his employer should be the one in court.”

Charlotte Ponnen added:

“The owner should come to court. This guy was honest enough to give himself up.”

