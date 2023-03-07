The truck driver responsible for the destructive 46-car pile-up on Umhlanga's M41 has handed himself in to Durban police

This comes after the 23-year-old driver ploughed through morning peak-time traffic on Monday

Fortunately, no one was killed in the multi-vehicle accident, but multiple people sustained injuries

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

UMHLANGA - The truck driver who caused the catastrophic 46-vehicle accident on the M41 in Umhlanga has handed himself over to the KwaZulu-Natal police after fleeing the crash scene.

The truck driver who ploughed through 46 vehicles on Umhlanga's M41 has handed himself in to the police. Image: stock image

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred on Monday morning, 6 March, when an out-of-control truck ploughed through morning traffic on the M41 onramp in Durban, IOL reported.

Miraculously, there were no fatalities as a result of the accident. However, a pregnant woman had to be airlifted to a specialist facility for treatment of her injuries.

At least two other people also had to be rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment for critical injuries. 16 other people were treated at the scene of the crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, the 23-year-old truck driver will appear in court soon. In the meantime, Durban North police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans slam the truck driver for fleeing the scene of the M41 pile-up

Here's how South Africans reacted to the truck driver fleeing the scene of the crash.

Simon Mogohloane claimed:

"He handed himself in now that he is sober."

Menasota Mnisi pointed out:

"Innocent people don't run away from a crime scene. If he feared the community, he could have run to the police station."

Johannes Jomack Manthi asked:

"Why did he run away? Already guilty."

Stonard L Mwale commented:

"There’s no need for him to run away, like he can fix all 46 cars."

Mlapisane Jay speculated:

"Shock also might have contributed to him fleeing because that was a scary accident. I'm glad he did the right thing by handing himself in to the authorities."

21 People including school children die in Limpopo crash involving 2 taxis and heavy motor vehicle

In another story, Briefly News reported that 21 people lost their lives in a fatal accident between two minibus taxis and a heavy motor vehicle in Limpopo. Several schoolchildren were among the victims of the tragic accident.

The fatal crash happened when the two taxis were transporting the school children and other passengers to Groblersdal, TimesLIVE reported.

The taxis were tailing one another when one recklessly tried to overtake the other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News