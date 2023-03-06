A runaway truck has caused a massive multi-vehicle pile-up on the M41 onramp on Monday, 6 March

The truck ploughed through 47 vehicles, critically injuring a pregnant woman and at least two others in the process

It is not clear at this stage what the truck was transporting, but authorities have secured the scene until safety can be ensured

DURBAN - A pregnant woman and at least two others have been critically injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the M41 onramp in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

A runaway truck ploughed into 41 vehicles on the M41 onramp in Durban, injuring multiple people. Image: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter & stock image

The collision happened on Monday morning, 6 March, when an out-of-control truck and trailer ploughed through 47 vehicles at around 8:30am, The Witness reported.

Emergency services personnel who arrived at the scene after the crash were reportedly greeted by mayhem as mangled vehicles were scattered along the onramp.

Multiple people injured in massive M41 pile-up in Durban, KZN

The injured pregnant lady had to be airlifted to a specialist facility, while two other critically injured victims were rushed to the hospital to receive emergency treatment.

According to Garith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, 10 other people involved in the crash were being treated at the scene.

The eThekwini Fire Department has secured the scene, but because it isn't clear what the truck was hauling, the scene won't be cleared until authorities can ensure safety.

According to IOL, motorists have been encouraged to avoid the roadway until clean-up teams clear the area.

South Africans complain about the dangers trucks pose to SA motorists

South Africans are at their wits' end over road accidents caused by trucks.

Below are some comments:

@JoeB1234567 asked:

"I'm happy that everyone survived this but I have no idea how it happened. Some of these cars are mangled. How on earth did they all survive?"

@eddie67254 demanded:

"Fix the railways for fewer trucks on the road."

@ZakiMathebula wished:

"Hopefully it can stay like that without fatalities, eish."

Claudio Ferri complained:

"Another direct consequence of zero traffic law enforcement and disinterested brainless politicians and local traffic officials."

21 People including school children die in Limpopo crash involving 2 taxis and heavy motor vehicle

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that 21 people lost their lives in a deadly accident involving two minibus taxis and a heavy motor vehicle in Limpopo. Schoolchildren were among the victims of the tragic accident.

The deadly crash happened when the two taxis were transporting the school children and other passengers to Groblersdal, TimesLIVE reported.

The taxis were tailing one another when one recklessly tried to overtake the other.

