A Cape Town vet was stabbed to death by senseless criminals while trying to protect his home during loadshedding

Dr Natheen Jacobs was trying to stop robbers from stealing tyres off his wife's car when he was stabbed

Tributes have poured in for the fallen vet, with the SPCA mourning the loss of an animal hero

CAPE TOWN - The veterinary community in Cape Town has lost a colleague after a brutal stabbing in the early hours of Thursday morning, 2 March.

Cape Town vet Dr Natheen Jacob was stabbed to death by criminals during loadshedding. Image: Voice of the Cape Radio/Facebook & stock image

Dr Natheen Jacobs noticed criminals trying to steal tyres off his wife's during loadshedding just after midnight. The 27-year-old vet went to confront the robbers and was stabbed during the altercation.

According to Voice of the Cape Radio, Jacobs was rushed to the nearby hospital after the stabbing but tragically succumbed to the wounds he sustained.

SPCA pays tribute to Cape Town vet who was stabbed to death

Members of the animal welfare community have come out to pay homage to the fallen vet. The SPCA said it was absolutely devastated by the tragic loss, News24 reported.

The SPCA described Jacobs as a welfare vet whose compassion for animals was beyond compare. Moyo Ndukwana, the CEO of Cape of Good Hope SPCA, mourned Jacobs' death, saying:

"An animal hero has fallen, and we are all heartbroken."

Jacobs is survived by his wife and parents.

South Africans mourn the tragic death of Dr Natheen Jacobs

Citizens are battling to face how rampant crime is stealing young lives in Mzansi.

Below are some comments:

@4KobusWiese mourned:

"Another senseless, tragic, wasted life! Cry my beloved country!"

@green_pippa added:

"So sorry for such a terrible loss. And the circumstances are enraging."

@ced_shab complained:

"@Julius_S_Malema see what ordinary SAs go through every bliskem day."

@Mtika36101742 suggested:

"Vulnerable communities must consider putting together a group of well-trained members of their community who'll patrol the streets, especially at night, to fight off crime."

@LeratoLeek claimed:

"Criminals are so comfortable doing whatever they want, it’s beyond shocking."

@CastleLarger grieved:

"RIP to the gent for protecting his home. I keep on saying Eskom is not the country's biggest problem."

