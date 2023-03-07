Two motorists driving at high speeds on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga were arrested on Monday, 6 March

A VW Polo driver was released on bail while the driver of a Mercedes Benz sedan is in police custody

Many believe the arrests were unnecessary and called for more focus to be placed on other lawbreakers

MPUMALANGA - Two motorists arrested for exceeding the speed limit on the N4 toll road are expected to appear at the Nelspruit police station.

Two motorists driving at high speeds on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga were arrested. Image: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

The traffic intervention unit of Mpumalanga’s department of community safety, security, and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said one driver was doing 168 km/h on a 100 km/h stretch and the other clocked 191 km/h. Both drivers were arrested on Monday, 6 March.

The first driver, a 33-year-old driving a VW Polo, was arrested and released on R1 000 bail at the Ngodwana police station. The second, a 36-year-old driving a Mercedes Benz sedan, is currently in custody at the Nelspruit police station, according to IOL.

Mpumalanga safety MEC welcomes arrest of speedsters

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe welcomed the arrests and said lawless drivers deserve to be punished. He said the government is serious about road safety and the rules must be obeyed.

Shongwe said that when a person speeds, they have less control over the car resulting in innocent lives being lost. He also called for the speedsters to receive harsh sentences.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Press reported that another driver, a 35-year-old, was arrested for driving at 186 km/h in a 120 km/h zone on the same road. The man also failed to stop when the traffic officers signalled him to do so.

Mzansi believes the arrests of 2 speeding drivers are unnecessary

Isaac Sello Mosegane said:

“Real arrests are when killers, thieves, hijackers, and corrupt politicians, Rama included are arrested, and not these lightweight trivial offenders who caused no harm to anyone.”

Letoy Ankiah commented:

“The government is supposed to cater for motor sports. This is a popular sport, by now this useless ANC should have had at least 3 tracks/drag strips in each province. This would have also generated a lot of revenue.”

Monwabisi Thabang Se Pa posted:

“Those polo drivers are just causing unnecessary irritation even Zuma knows.”

Obakeng Ramokoka wrote:

“I still don't get why permit such speed on vehicles yet can’t be driven, how stupid sometimes the law is.”

Jose Mochaki added:

“Sometimes it’s necessary to test how fast is your car.”

