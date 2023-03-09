African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has called for party members to shape up or ship out.

Speaking days after the Cabinet reshuffle announcement, Mbalula said non-performing members would be given the boot

The comments made by the governing ANC's secretary-general left citizens annoyed, considering his string of failures

PRETORIA - ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula issued a stern warning to party members who “don’t perform”.

Mbalula said Cabinet members, mayors and other deployees would have to shape up or ship out. He was speaking at an ANC Youth League breakfast fundraiser on Wednesday, 8 March when he made the comments.

He warned that those comfortable in their positions while the country and municipalities deteriorate will be given the boot.

Many citizens have vowed to vote the ANC-led government out for its failures. Mbalula said ministers were previously not held accountable for their failures due to the ANC being “weak” in Luthuli House, according to TimesLIVE.

The ruling party’s SG said some members are jeopardising the ANC’s position in the country. He added that the ANC will no longer camouflage the failures of some cadres.

EWN reported that Mbalula called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against ministers who fail to perform. His comments come days after Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle announcement.

Mzansi calls out ANC SG Fikile Mbalula for failures

@TeffuJoy said:

“Mr Mbalula acting like he himself is not party to the deterioration of the country.”

@AndredeBeer posted:

“Sounds like election talk... Just fire one person, we wait to see.”

@MadiBoity added:

“Have you ever had a lousy performer being promoted at work and suddenly trying to act as the custodian of good performance? Mbalula created a mess in every ministry he has managed, and now he thinks he is a paragon of virtue at Luthuli House.”

