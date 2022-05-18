The Congress of SA Trade Unions has slammed Nathi Mthethwa's proposed 100-metre high monumental flag

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture plans to spend R22 million to have the flag erected as a way to attract tourists

Cosatu says the country has enough attractions and does not need to waste millions on the "pointless" initiative

JOHANNESBURG - The 100-metre high South African flag project has been slammed by the Congress of SA Trade Unions, which dubbed the initiative an “insult to workers.” Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has set aside R22 million for the erection of the “monumental” flag.

The department has hopes that the flag project will be a national landmark but so far, the concept has garnered negative reactions. Cosatu said the project is pointless and the idea behind it is senseless and ridiculous.

In a statement released by the trade union, it said people around the world do not have money to visit the supposed tourist attraction. Cosatu said the country has enough attractions and it does not need to waste millions on the “misguided project.” The union said the money should be used to pay public servants instead, TimesLIVE reported.

The statement went further to say South Africans are being exposed to the “obscene spectacle of a clueless government” that is willing to waste money on a flag monument. Cosatu calls for the presidency, treasury and the department of planning to put an end to the “wasteful” flag project.

Professor Elirea Bornman, who has written about post-apartheid South Africa’s national symbols, said the flag would be more appealing to tourists than locals, the Daily Maverick reported.

Flag project dubbed ludicrous

South Africans are perplexed over the flag project and believe that it is an insult to citizens:

Moses Xokiyane said:

“This is how the system is manipulated where issues of kickbacks are going to happen.”

Kay-Charles Naidoo wrote:

“What is the purpose of this flag. Surely this R22m could be put to humanitarian aid. I pray to God to save South Africans from this type of plundering.”

DeeKay Black commented:

“And I ask myself how Ramaphosa sign an approval for such senseless spending.”

Nkazimulo Tenza posted:

“More often, I find myself in conclusion that many if not most of these comrades are mentally handicapped seriously. I also question the state of mind of the people who keep voting for them or perhaps is it because we are residing in a democratic country.”

Abongile Worsie Dywili commented:

“The minister together with his advisors sat and thought this is a great idea.”

Melody Shoko added:

“Priorities please. People are hungry, jobless, homeless, foodless, healthless etc and there goes honorable minister thinking of a flag project worth millions. What are his interests? African crisis. Blunt leadership. You build a flag for people with empty stomachs. Really.”

Nathi Mthethwa slammed for R22m monument flag project, Mzansi wants real support for struggling artists

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported, Nathi Mthethwa is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The Minister of Arts and Culture is being dragged for trying to defend Government's decision to construct a R22 million South African flag that would be visible during the day and night.

South Africans want Mthethwa to use the money to help struggling artists. Mzansi artists have been battling financially since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020.

Nathi Mthethwa went on national TV to try and explain to Mzansi why his department wants to spend taxpayers' money on the flag.

