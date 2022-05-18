Nathi Mthethwa is being dragged on the timeline for trying to defend his department's plan to erect a R22 million South African flag

Mthethwa is trending for all the wrong reasons online after he rubbed scores of people up the wrong way when he defended the plan on national TV

Many social media users want the Department of Arts and Culture to instead use the money to help struggling Mzansi artists

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nathi Mthethwa is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The Minister of Arts and Culture is being dragged for trying to defend Government's decision to construct a R22 million South African flag that would be visible during the day and night.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa has been slammed for his R22 million monument flag project. Image: @nathimthethwa_sa

Source: Instagram

South Africans want Mthethwa to use the money to help struggling artists. Mzansi artists have been battling financially since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020.

Nathi Mthethwa went on national TV to try and explain to Mzansi why his department wants to spend taxpayers' money on the flag.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Most people who watched the interview are not buying his story. They took to Twitter to throw shade in his direction.

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"Nathi Mthethwa is one of the useless ministers alongside Mbalula. R22 million to construct a Flag that is visible during the day and night in a developing country that is sinking economically, will never make sense to me."

@SimonPGrindrod said:

"Nathi Mthethwa is in pole position to win Mampara of the week. Flag this tweet."

@Iam_Tshepang commented:

"Nathi Mthethwa didn't fight for artists Covid-19 relief payments the way he is fighting for this flag."

@lihlekhumza_ wrote:

"One thing about Nathi Mthethwa is that he is useless and knows how to waste money on rubbish, our artists still haven't got their royalties, they're struggling."

@mmodiba10 added:

"You can't pay R22 million when artists are struggling, dying every month and failing to make ends meet. SA artists have to beg the Minister for what's rightfully theirs. Nathi Mthethwa must read the room. I'd rather have artists live well & longer than a flag to outlive them."

Savage Beauty receives rave reviews, makes waves overseas too

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Savage Beauty received rave reviews on social media. The South African series even made waves overseas too. The show premiered on Netflix on Monday night.

Mzansi stars such as Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh and Rosemary Zimu play leading characters in the show. Their fans praised them for slaying their roles. Nthati has played several villain roles but her fans shared that she did a marvelous job on her latest role too.

The hashtag #SavageBeautyNetflix trended on Twitter when the drama dropped. some overseas viewers praised the Mzansi thespians for the way they used different languages in the show.

Source: Briefly News