New Netflix series Savage Beauty received rave reviews when it premiered and also made waves in some overseas countries

The show features some of Mzansi's talented actors such as Dumisani Mbebe, Rosemary Zimu and Nthati Moshesh, among others

The viewers of the show praised the actors for slaying their roles especially Nthati who portrays the character of a villain in the series

Savage Beauty has received rave reviews on social media. The South African series even made waves overseas too. The show premiered on Netflix recently.

the cast of ‘Savage Beauty’. Image: @dumdiesel

Source: Instagram

Mzansi stars such as Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh and Rosemary Zimu play leading characters in the show. Their fans praised them for slaying their roles. Nthati has played several villain roles but her fans shared that she did a marvelous job on her latest role too.

The hashtag #SavageBeautyNetflix trended on Twitter when the drama dropped. Some overseas viewers praised the Mzansi thespians for the way they used different languages in the show.

@whitneybree_ wrote:

"I feel like we don’t talk about South African shows enough, they be killing it. The quality, the execution, the acting #SavageBeautyNetflix."

@Bianca_BBBBBB commented:

"South Africans are amazing polyglots. You watch their shows and the way they switch to 5 languages in one conversation is impressive."

@_Thembalihle_ said:

"SAVAGE BEAUTY that is the TWEET. I enjoyed every episode of this series, I hope we will get Season 2 soon. Mzansi production, you have out done yourself on this one."

@LynnD_N wrote:

"Nthati Moshesh always kills these villain characters. You love to hate her."

@snegumede_xo added:

"Nthati Moshesh knows how to play evil. She kills all her villain roles."

