Zolisa Xaluva's replacement on eTV's telenovela Smoke & Mirrors has been announced as Hlomla Dandala

This comes after his contract was not renewed on the show due to failure to reach common ground

Xaluva's character was that of Caesar, a ruthless businessman, but he would not be killed off as previous reports stated

Hlomla Dandala will be taking over from Zolisa Xaluva on eTV’s ‘Smoke and Mirrors’. Image: Oupa Bopape

Zolisa Xaluva's time on the popular eTV telenovela Smoke & Mirrors has come to an abrupt end. He played the role of a ruthless businessman by the name of Caesar.

Hlomla Dandala to take over the role of Caesar

According to ZiMoja, Caesar's character has not been written off, neither will he be killed. Instead, they reported that seasoned actor Hlomla Dandala will take over.

He joins the cast in the second season of the show, and shooting is almost underway.

A source acknowledged how tricky this situation will be as viewers will always try to compare the two gentlemen over who would portray the role better.

"That is something we need to brace ourselves for."

Contractual disputes the cause for Zolisa's exit

As previously reported by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Xlauva was fired from the telenovela.

"Zolisa Xaluva fired from #etvSmokeAndMirrors. The prolific award-winning actor has been let go from the hit eTV telenovela, which is the 7th most-watched show in South Africa."

However, the news publication reported that Xaluva debunked this claim and said his contract was simply not renewed.

This was due to his contract allegedly stating that he was prohibited from working with other productions.

Some speculations also revolved around money and that Zolisa was not satisfied with his pay.

Mzansi left scratching heads on Zolisa's axing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zolisa Xaluva was recently announced to have been let go from Smoke & Mirrors.

Fans were left confused over the award-winning actor's sudden departure from the popular soapie.

Netizens weighed in on Xaluva's trend of constantly getting fired or leaving local shows.

