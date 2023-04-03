Netflix South Africa has confirmed that they will bring Yizo Yizo back to Mzansi people's screens

The popular streaming services revealed that Season 1 would premiere on April 21, and Season 2 will be available from April 28

Mzansi peeps who fell in love with the show said they were too excited to watch the legendary SABC 1 show again

The legendary SABC 1 series Yizo Yizo will be streamed on Netflix this month.

SABC 1’s ‘Yizo Yizo’ will be streamed on Netflix from April 21 2023. Image: @official_dumisanidlamini and @charamaine.mtinta

Source: Instagram

The official Twitter account for Netflix South Africa shared a schedule for the two seasons' broadcast on Twitter. Season 1 is expected to be released on April 21, and Season 2 will be available for streaming on April 28.

Mzansi excited about Yizo Yizo's return

People were ecstatic to finally watch the series many parents feared would ruin their children's lives.

@thandoIwethu said:

"Yes! I've always wanted to watch it."

@Fana_ZN shared:

"Lol, after more than 20 odd years, now I can actually watch it properly without sneaking "

@____justsihle posted:

"Ah, let’s go Wabona nou, can you can dala Zone 14?"

@NoHoe_Ed replied:

"I'm so excited "

@Unathi___ commented:

"I wasn't able to watch this when I was younger because my parents would not allow it. My inner child is healing ."

@Makhanyiisa wrote:

"I’m so emotional"

@ntjayauniverse added:

"Prayers answered."

Why was Yizo Yizo cancelled?

Yizo Yizo's plot, according to ZAlebs, was retelling the fictional lives of teenagers who attended Sowetan high school Supetsela High and their struggles.

The series was marketed as educational to combat social issues such as drug abuse, teen pregnancy, student-teacher relationships, and gangsterism.

Seasons one and two of the show were so popular that they were aired back-to-back. The third season was released in 2004.

Despite its popularity, Yizo Yizo was cancelled after the third season. ZAlebs added that the reasons were speculated to be that it was no longer educational, and some people blamed the introduction of a homosexual character.

Blood & Water renewed for Season 4, Netflix viewers extremely unimpressed: "It's really not necessary"

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Netflix reportedly plans to bring Blood & Water for a fourth season, but not everyone was pleased with the streaming platform's decision.

Season 3 of the show ended with people having had enough of the plot and editing. The cast was also the centre of attention, which was not good because many criticised their acting abilities.

Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, took to Twitter to announce Netflix's plans to renew Blood & Water. Phil couldn't confirm much except that the production team and the streaming service were still in talks to reach an agreement for Season 4.

