Blood & Water is rumoured to be returning for Season 4 despite Season 3's failure to impress its loyal viewers

Twitter entertainment blogger Phil Mphela tweeted that Netflix and the production team were reviewing the contract

Mzansi stated that Blood & Water doesn't need to be renewed when the story's plot no longer makes sense

Netflix reportedly plans to bring Blood & Water for a fourth season, but not everyone is pleased with the streaming platform's decision.

'Blood & Water' being renewed for Season 4 has viewers calling for the show to be canned. Image: @amaqamata and @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Season 3 of the show ended with people having had enough of the plot and editing. The cast was also the centre of attention, which was not good because many criticised their acting abilities.

Blood & Water renewed for Season 4

Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, took to Twitter to announce Netflix's plans to renew Blood & Water. Phil couldn't confirm much except that the production team and the streaming service were still in talks to reach an agreement for Season 4.

"Blood & Water renewed for Season 4. Sources have informed me that the popular Netflix show is currently in the contract signing phase of the new season. Production will likely start in May. #KgopoloReports"

Mzansi wants Blood & Water to be canned

Even though Netflix's second African original series' previous season was ranked number one in South Africa, France, the Bahamas, Libya, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Kenya, according to IOL, Mzansi wants it cancelled.

@ronzoctober said:

"It’s really not necessary."

@khanyisile____ shared:

"It should’ve ended after Season 2."

@GilmoreTee posted:

"Ay, they must rest."

@chaneloberlinns replied:

"Haibo why? I swear the latest season concluded everything."

@Black_Bunnyyyy commented:

"Why? I'm not trying to be a hater or anything but South African producers need to know when to stop. This is nonsense now."

@ManyikeInno wrote:

"They are overreaching now."

@missleem also said:

"Hayi, they need to stop manje. The truth came out. What more do we need to know? "

