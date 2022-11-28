Blood and Water actress Khosi Ngema has landed on the wrong side of the internet following the premiere of the hit Netflix series' Third Season

Social media users called her out, saying that her acting failed to impress them and she should put more work into her craft

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula joined the unimpressed peeps by shading the production team and the cast of Blood and Water

Khosi Ngema's performance in Season 3 of Blood and Water has sparked some debate on social media.

'Blood and Water' star Khosi Ngema's acting raised a few eyebrows after Season 3 aired. Image: @khosingema and @MusaKhawula

Source: Instagram

The third season of the Netflix show premiered on 25 November, and viewers were divided after watching the highly anticipated episodes.

One Twitter user, @cancersupersta, slammed both the Blood and Water production team and the actors. The devoted fan compared the previous two successful seasons of Blood and Water to the most recent third.

@cancersupersta criticised everything from the soundtrack selection to the storyline that resulted in the "weak" acting. The tweep primarily targeted Khosi Ngema, whom she called a nepotism baby.

Joining the angry Tweep was controversial YouTube celeb reporter Musa Khawula. Musa ridiculed Khosi's acting claiming she can't act.

Musa went on to say that Netflix should not have cancelled Queen Sono; they should have cancelled Blood and Water because the plot is boring. According to ZAlebs, Queen Sono was cancelled due to difficulties preventing production from continuing filming during COVID-19's peak.

Check out other comments from Musa's latest juicy gossip episode that target Blood and Water:

@Lizzy Beth wrote:

"About Blood and Water. It's that show where you watch and forget about it as soon as the last episode ends. I liked season one, but Season two not so much. I don't feel Season three at all but will watch it anyway. In terms of acting, I feel Ama is good. Khosi is just ok, she's not versatile in her acting, just the same expression throughout. But I love both girls and wish them well."

@Thurance Cameron said:

"Musa is what we have been missing on These YouTube streets. His work ethic is unmatched."

@Mpumi Ngcobo shared:

"When Musa is at work, no one is safe bathong, not even her chommies. I love it❤️"

@khanyi jay posted:

"Musa Khawula is addictive to watch This guy doesn't fair anyone ❤️, he speaks what's on his mind."

@Sihle Saffa replied:

"This is therapy for me honestly, The way I laugh at Musa's jabs"

@Phumie M commented:

"Musa throws shade and moves right along like he ain’t say anything "

@nhlanhlapotelwa also said:

"Ama Qamata did her best this season honestly. Khosi doesn’t even try."

Sonia Mbele Hailed for Killing the Role of Lisbeth Molapo in Blood and Water

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele has been crowned the star of Blood and Water Season 3 after killing her role.

The talented star who rose to prominence for playing Ntombi 'MaKhumalo' Dhlomo on Generations topped Twitter trends for her impressive acting skills.

The Daily Sun reports that fans loved how she effortlessly executed the gangster role. Sonia's character Lisbeth runs a human traffic ring that is responsible for the abduction and selling of baby Fikile, played by the talented Khosi Ngema.

