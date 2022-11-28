Blood and Water viewers have given Sonia Mbele her flowers for killing the role of Lisbeth Molapo on the show

The talented actress played the role of a powerful villain who ran a human trafficking ring that sold Fikile

Sonia charted Twitter trends as fans shared mixed reactions to how she showed no emotion as she executed the role

Sonia Mbele has been crowned the star of Blood and Water Season 3 after killing her role.

Sonia Mbele has been praised for her role as Lisbeth in 'Blood and Water'. Image: @thee_sonia.

Source: Instagram

The talented star who rose to prominence for playing Ntombi 'MaKhumalo' Dhlomo on Generations topped Twitter trends for her impressive acting skills.

The Daily Sun reports that fans loved how she effortlessly executed the gangster role. Sonia's character Lisbeth runs a human traffic ring that is responsible for the abduction and selling of baby Fikile, played by the talented Khosi Ngema.

Twitter users also loved how the actress showed no emotion when she kidnapped Puleng when she discovered that she was snooping around and was getting close to finding the truth.

@sizwenchabs commented:

"How you switched from Ntombi to Lisbeth reminds me of how Madlabantu switched from Thandaza to Madlabantu. YOU GUYS SWITCHED UP ."

@momoo_chiii said:

"Sonia Mbele is killing this Lisbeth character on Blood and Water I’m fuming ."

@zukosflamess added:

"Not a moment goes by where Lisbeth doesn't scare me that women is so sick... #BloodAndWater."

@nemosbaracuda wrote:

"Every time KB’s mom opens her mouth, someone dies… bruh, she scared the living daylight out of me from this side of the screen #BloodAndWater."

