Social media users have weighed in on the drama that is taking place at Kaya FM after station manager Sibongile Mtyala was allegedly fired because of Sizwe Dhlomo

Peeps said the media personality who has been accused of being a bully should work with Dineo Ranaka, who has also been called out for bullying Sol Phenduka

Some said the combination would be deadly and toxic and may actually lead to Dineo Ranaka being fired from the station

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Fans believe Sizwe Dhlomo can get Dineo Ranaka fired from Kaya FM if they work together. This comes following reports that Dhlomo gets co-workers fired if they cross his path.

Netizens want Sizwe Dhlomo to work with Dineo Ranaka so they can bully each other. Image: @dineoranaka and @sizwedhlomo.

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo topped Twitter trends between Sunday and Monday after reports that he played a part in Kaya FM station manager Sibongile Mtyala being fired from her job.

This is the second time the media personality has been involved in an altercation with a co-worker, and the other party has been fired. The first one was Unathi Nkayi.

According to ZAlebs, social media users took to the micro-blogging platform to suggest that Sizwe Dhlomo and Dineo Ranaka should be on one show so Sizwe can use his connections to get Ranaka fired.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@Makhevesa_ wrote:

"Two bulls in 1 kraal. What do you want to see?"

@MarumoMashigo added:

"when are they starting I can't wait to tune on in yhe show and laugh good three hours."

@Mfundo342036043 wrote:

"So want hurricane Dineo to wipe Sizwe out huh."

@baba15678 added:

"They will bully each other on that show."

Skeem Saam actress Lerato Marabe, aka Pretty, opens up about her steamy onscreen romance with Lehasa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Marabe has opened up about her steamy onscreen romance. The Skeem Saam actress plays the character of Pretty, who is head over heels in love with Lehasa.

The onscreen couple is a fan fave on the SABC 1 telenovela. Lehasa has a fiancée named Khwezi, but Skeem Saam viewers want him to be with Pretty.

During her recent interview on Metro FM, Lerato Marabe told Mo Flava and Khutso Theledi about her working relationship with Cedric Fourie. Cedric portrays the role of Lehasa in the educational show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News