Skeem Saam actress Lerato Marabe opened up about her steamy onscreen romance with Lehasa during her recent interview on Metro FM

Pretty and Lehasa, a role played by Cedric Fourie, are head over heels in love with each other and they are Mzansi's favourite TV couple

Praising Cedric, Lerato shared that he's a professional and doesn't make her feel uncomfortable when they are filming steamy scenes

Lerato Marabe has opened up about her steamy onscreen romance. The Skeem Saam actress plays the character of Pretty who is head over heels in love with Lehasa.

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Lerato Marabe, aka Pretty, opened up about her onscreen romance with Cedric Fourie, aka Lehasa. Image: @leratomarabe, @cedric_a_fourie

Source: Instagram

The onscreen couple is a fan-fave on the SABC 1 telenovela. Lehasa has a fiancée named Khwezi but Skeem Saam viewers want him to be with Pretty.

During her recent interview on Metro FM, Lerato Marabe told Mo Flava and Khutso Theledi about her working relationship with Cedric Fourie. Cedric portrays the role of Lehasa in the educational show.

Lerato praised her onscreen boyfriend, adding that he's a professional, reports ZAlebs. Lerato said Cedric doesn't make her feel uncomfortable when they're filming steamy scenes. She said he talks her through it and makes sure that she's comfortable with what they're doing.

Is Lerato Marabe married in real life?

During the chat, Lerato also denied that she's married in real life. The rumours of her marriage started when she posted a pic draped in her granny's blanket. Lerato said her family was having a traditional ceremony when she took a pic rocking her gogo's blanket.

Skeem Saam viewers go crazy over Lehasa, Pretty and Khwezi's love triangle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers are going crazy over Lehasa, Pretty and Khwezi's love triangle. The latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela left viewers excited.

Businessman Lehasa was walking to court for his trial when his two girlfriends walked up to him. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, was walking hand-in-hand with Khwezi (Samukele Mkhize) when Pretty appeared out of nowhere and held his other hand.

Lehasa hilariously let go of Khwezi's hand and continued walking hand-in-hand with Pretty. The fans of the show went cray-cray after the spicy scene. A viewer of the show shared a short clip of the scene on Twitter.

