Skeem Saan actress Lerato Marabe has finally opened up about her marriage rumours when she was a guest on Metro FM's breakfast show

The star, who plays the popular character of Pretty in the SABC 1 show, denied that she got married in Johannesburg last year

Lerato told Mo Flava and Khutso Theledi that she took a pic draped in her grandmother's blanket during a ceremony at her home and people thought it was her traditional wedding

Skeem Saam star Lerato Marabe has denied that she's a married woman in real life. The actress, who plays the role of Pretty in the SABC 1 telenovela opened up about the marriage rumours when she was a guest on Metro FM's breakfast show.

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Lerato Marabe, aka Pretty, has denied that she's married. Image: @leratomarabe

Source: Instagram

Denying that she has a hubby, the media personality expressed that the rumour was "big big lies". The rumour spread like wild fire in 2021 after she posted a snap of herself draped in a blanket.

Speaking to Mo Flava and Khutso Theledi, the stunner said the blanket she rocked in the snap belonged to her granny. She said her family was having a ceremony in Johannesburg when it rained and she decided to cover herself with the blanket.

Peeps assumed that the same blanket was part of her traditional wedding attire and thought she got married. ZAlebs reports that Lerato Marabe said everywhere she went they asked her about her husband after she posted the pic online.

