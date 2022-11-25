DBN Gogo released her new album Whats Real just in time for the festive season, and it seems it's a hit

Her fans quickly went on social after it dropped to say they loved it and that there are no skippable songs

The DJ thanked everyone who worked with her on the latest project that can be found on music streaming platforms

Mandisa Radebe, famously known as DBN Gogo, released her new body of work Whats Real, on Friday.

The amapiano album has 12 tracks, and the DJ featured many exciting artists with some surprising names like Zodwa Wabantu.

She also sampled the audio from the Podcast and Chill show, where Sol Pheduka and Mac G praised her for being a good DJ. DBN Gogo captioned her promotional pic on Instagram and said:

"Eternally grateful for everyone featured on this project. You guys have my heart."

Her fans took to social media after the album dropped and boasted about how amazing the songs were. They said she brought a level class to the popular amapiano genre, lately littered with gimmicky tunes.

Mzansi also applauded her for giving credit to producers who worked on her album because they rarely get acknowledged by other artists.

@DiggaTheGrigio said

"Love this DBN Gogo album."

@Lubabalo_M wrote:

"Durban iyazilwela this festive season. The releases by DBN Gogo, Big Nuz, and Cndo are good."

@u_mnguni mentioned:

"It's a blessed Friday, DBN GOGO, and Dlala Thukzin dropped."

@thatsoravenk added:

"I love how this album isn’t heavy with the Logdrum. Dbn Gogo did that!"

@liihle_ tweeted:

"That DBN GOGO album is too much yerrrr! No skips!Thank you."

@coby32770343 shared:

"DBN GOGO really revived the quality of amapiano here! What a masterpiece."

@SihleN_ posted:

"I respect DBN GOGO for always crediting the producers of her music releases."

