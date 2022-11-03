DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Sino Msolo, Busiswa and Young Stunna have made it on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

The five stars worked together on two singles, Jele and Love & Loyalty (Believe) , that will feature on the soundtrack coming out on Friday, 4 November

Mzansi social media users praised the local stars for flying the South African flag high as the soundtrack also features stars from other African countries

South African artists DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Sino Msolo, Busiswa and Young Stunna are flying the South African flag high. They've made it to the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

DBN Gogo and Kamo Mphela made it on the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack. Image: @dbngogo, @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela and the other three Mzansi stars collaborated on two songs in the soundtrack led by Rihanna's single, Lift Me Up. The Mzansi artists feature in two songs titled Love & Loyalty (Believe) and Jele.

Other African stars featured on the soundtrack are Burna Boy and Tems, among others. The soundtrack will drop on Friday, 4 November.

Taking to Twitter, South African congratulated the local stars for making it on the epic movie's album.

@AmapianoAnd said:

"AMAPIANO artists dominating this soundtrack."

@its_martin0 wrote:

"Win for South Africa."

@LibagoShumani commented:

"From Mzansi to the world. On the first movie it was Babes Wodumo and now it’s Young Stunna and Busiswa. It’s nice how marvel are recognising South African talents."

@ChukwugozieAru1 wrote:

"Big W for Naija and SA."

@MdlaloNosipho commented:

"I wonder how do they source SA artists cause not having Kabza & Ami representing Amapiano is a tragedy."

@NdaloBartman1 added:

"@DBNGOGO I'm so proud of you, Mthimkhulu."

DJ Maphorisa shares video of school kids jamming to Amapiano

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to his timeline to post a stunning video of school kids jamming to Amapiano. The high school pupils and their teacher were in class getting down to the Izolo hitmaker's banging song.

At the time of publishing, the video had been viewed over 109 000 times. Taking to Twitter, Madumane captioned his post:

"We moving."

Social media users took to the yanos producer's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the cool clip. Many said they love it while others shared their thoughts on the kids' teacher who also took part in the form dance.

