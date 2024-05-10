Prince Kaybee revealed his plans to link up with an unknown vocalist to make a new song

The DJ expressed his interest in working with the fan after he sang on one of his beats

Mzansi was impressed and sang Kaybee's praises for sourcing budding talent for his music

Prince Kaybee organised a recording session with a fan who sang on his beat. Images: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee recently made plans to work with an aspiring vocalist. The man impressed netizens as well as Kaybee when he sang over his beat. One thing led to another, and the Shuk Shuk hitmaker booked a session for them to make magic together.

Prince Kaybee to record song with budding vocalist

Prince Kaybee has been working on new music and may have found someone to add an extra touch to one of his new songs.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, KaBillion posted a video of himself working on a new song days after his latest motorbike accident.

Singer-songwriter Teejay Omar shared a TikTok video singing to the beat and had followers swooning over his crisp vocals. Prince Kaybee got word of Teejay and quickly got in touch for a studio session:

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's music plans

Netizens sang Prince Kaybee's praises for giving the unknown vocalist an opportunity to work, impressed that he didn't waste any time:

Ke_Arturo said:

"This is awesome, KB!"

Lulo_xoSA blessed Kaybee:

"God bless you even more, brother."

Vincoco484 was impressed:

"You see, gents get to the point. Deal concluded in 3 min - done!"

nashmenemene said:

"Three days writing one song? No wonder you have hits."

MoHappee praised Kaybee:

"Wow, this is amazing, man. When it's time to shine, nothing can stop you. Big up, Kaybee!"

nsegofalang posted:

"I love it when social media changes someone’s life."

