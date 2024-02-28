Prince Kaybee has announced that he will be dropping new music, This House Is Not for Sale Episode 2, on Friday

Fans will be treated to some new music by Prince Kaybee as he will be dropping this week Friday.

Prince Kaybee gears up to release his new music. Image: @prince_kaybee

Kaybee announes new music

Music producer Prince Kaybee has announced that he will be dropping new music, This House Is Not for Sale Episode 2, on Friday. Taking to X, Kaybee wrote:

"This House Is Not For Sale Episode 2 of 2024 dropping this Friday. #WeAreMusic."

Kabillion fans amped for the release

The award-winning music producer shared this with his fans, who cannot wait for the music to drop.

@_LillyMM_:

"Can't wait, remind us again on Friday somblief because life atresses."

@deejaybryooo:

"Bring it on my guy I can't wait for for some magic on my playlist."

@sfssimphiwe:

"Can you please do another collaboration with Polaris, please."

@FantisiP90041:

"I can't wait."

@lucky_thabo_:

"The king is back. Looking forward to Friday fire."

Why Kaybee has not dabbled in Amapiano

Kaybee has been very vocal about sticking to his guns and not switching sides to other genres of music despite the unpopularity of House music.

With the rise in popularity of Amapiano music, some fans noted that Prince Kaybee was no longer making an impact like he used to before. Many advised him to try making Amapiano music, but he would not budge. After dropping his banger Warning Signs featuring Kali Mija, Kaybee received praises and criticism.

Responding to @Keaselekwa_ who said:

"Nice jam too! Thanks for not moving to Mapiano! 1 song ya piano to your album won't hurt, if you wanna cater ma2k thou… at the end of the day ke business!"

Kaybee responded by saying:

"I’m not doing music for business anymore, I’m laying down thoughts, telling authentic stories and most of all loving music in its essence not what sells the most, been there done that."

Source: Briefly News