Prince Kaybee recently gave Mzansi baby fever when he shared a picture of his son Mmino Milani on his page. The star's fans couldn't believe how his young son looked exactly like him.

Prince Kaybee shared an adorable picture of his son Mmino. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee shares Mmino Milani's photo

Social media has given fans a glimpse of their favourite celebrities' private lives. Social media users recently got to see a cute picture of Prince Kaybee's son Mmino Milani.

The Gugulethu hitmaker took to his timeline on X, formerly known as Twitter to share a recent picture of his baby boy. The snap received heartwarming reactions from fans who could not get over how the father and son look the same.

Fans react to Prince Kaybee's post

Social media users seem to like content about celebrities' children more than other posts. Many flooded to the star's page to share thoughts on Mmino's picture. Fans agreed that the little boy is his famous daddy's twin.

@Bonginkosi8715 wrote:

"Young version of yourself "

@khethiii_m commented:

"Oh my word cuteness overload!!❤️"

@keJoy16 said:

"Now that's your photocopy."

@Xavier_Zulu added:

"I love genetics... This young homie took after you in so many ways."

@LesediMashilo_ wrote:

"Le ntwana must change his barber with immediate effect."

@nhlalalaricos said:

"Kids are a blessing and a cutest thing ❤️"

