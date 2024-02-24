Legendary actress Zikhona Sodlaka pulled out all the stops for her adorable son's third birthday party

She organised a PAW Patrol-themed party that's sure to be a hit with the kiddies and parents alike

Instagrammers went gaga over the post, complimenting Zikhona on her beauty and wishing her toddler the best birthday

Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated her son's third birthday. Image: @zikhonasodlaka

Former Gqeberha: The Empire star Zikhona Sodlaka's son turned three years old.

Zikhona's celebrates son's bday

The actress threw the kiddo a PAW Patrol birthday party and gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

She posted tons of pictures and videos of the festivities on her Instagram page. The bash boasted a customised cake and jumping castle that the children thoroughly enjoyed.

Zikhona's motherhood journey

Zikhona reflected on motherhood and implied that it "takes a village" to raise children. Three years ago, when she entered motherhood, she admitted feeling nervous and inexperienced, saying she was "wet behind the ears. She sought guidance from higher powers:

“May God and all the angels I've inherited carry us through and equip me with the correct armour for new wars and new wins."

See the post below:

Fans fawn over fun-filled party post

Fans can't get enough of Zikhona's adorable posts, flooding her comments with compliments and well wishes for her son on his special day.

Read a few reactions below:

@baldwomanbychoice said:

"Happy birthday! Picture 3 the bald and the beautiful. ‍"

@nirvanasingh95 posted:

"Happy birthday to your handsome son. May he be blessed abundantly. Sisi you are too good. You play your parts so well."

@siphomazotsho wrote:

"Happy birthday to your little one. "

@tour2nigeria mentioned:

"You are just the definition of Black beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️ loving you all the way from Nigeria

@ndingu_onwaba stated:

"Uyakhula uBoyzin. "

@kingsali30 shared:

"I am that lady in black seriously. "

@nwai_ginise added:

"It's frame 3 for me. Sis Buse. "

