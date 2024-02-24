Global site navigation

Former 'Gqeberha: The Empire' Actress Zikhona Sodlaka Throws 'PAW Patrol' Birthday Bash for Son
Celebrities

Former 'Gqeberha: The Empire' Actress Zikhona Sodlaka Throws 'PAW Patrol' Birthday Bash for Son

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • Legendary actress Zikhona Sodlaka pulled out all the stops for her adorable son's third birthday party
  • She organised a PAW Patrol-themed party that's sure to be a hit with the kiddies and parents alike
  • Instagrammers went gaga over the post, complimenting Zikhona on her beauty and wishing her toddler the best birthday

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Zikhona Sodlaka gave Mzansi a sneek peak into her son's birthday celebrations
Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated her son's third birthday. Image: @zikhonasodlaka
Source: Instagram

Former Gqeberha: The Empire star Zikhona Sodlaka's son turned three years old.

Zikhona's celebrates son's bday

The actress threw the kiddo a PAW Patrol birthday party and gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

She posted tons of pictures and videos of the festivities on her Instagram page. The bash boasted a customised cake and jumping castle that the children thoroughly enjoyed.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Read also

TikTok captures cute moment woman gets her first car, Mzansi proud: "We win"

Zikhona's motherhood journey

Zikhona reflected on motherhood and implied that it "takes a village" to raise children. Three years ago, when she entered motherhood, she admitted feeling nervous and inexperienced, saying she was "wet behind the ears. She sought guidance from higher powers:

“May God and all the angels I've inherited carry us through and equip me with the correct armour for new wars and new wins."

See the post below:

Fans fawn over fun-filled party post

Fans can't get enough of Zikhona's adorable posts, flooding her comments with compliments and well wishes for her son on his special day.

Read a few reactions below:

@baldwomanbychoice said:

"Happy birthday! Picture 3 the bald and the beautiful. ‍"

@nirvanasingh95 posted:

"Happy birthday to your handsome son. May he be blessed abundantly. Sisi you are too good. You play your parts so well."

@siphomazotsho wrote:

Read also

Bricks to stoves: Man spoils wife with hardware gifts to support her rental accommodation business

"Happy birthday to your little one. "

@tour2nigeria mentioned:

"You are just the definition of Black beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️ loving you all the way from Nigeria

@ndingu_onwaba stated:

"Uyakhula uBoyzin. "

@kingsali30 shared:

"I am that lady in black seriously. "

@nwai_ginise added:

"It's frame 3 for me. Sis Buse. "

Nadia Nakai celebrates Kairo Forbes' birthday

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of Kairo Forbes, the daughter of AKA and DJ Zinhle.

With a heartfelt message, adorable pictures and videos, Nadia expressed her love and warm wishes for the eight-year-old.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel