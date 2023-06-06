Lamiez Holwothy has opened up about how she has been holding up after giving birth to Leano Morule

The Metro FM host said she went back to work full-time and felt guilty leaving her precious son behind

South African peeps reassured her that she didn't do anything wrong but work towards Leano's future

Lamies Holworthy is back doing what she does best after taking a break following her pregnancy.

Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about the struggles of being a working mom. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the new mommy who announced the birth of her son in March 2023 reflected on motherhood. She penned a post saying she feels a little guilty for leaving her newborn, Leano Morule, behind when going to work.

However, despite all that guilt, Lamiez revealed that she's even more hungry to chase her dreams now that she wears many hats in her household.

"And now? Now that I have this newly found purpose,drive and hunger- I cannot wait to go even harder and still balance being a wife,a mother,a daughter,sister,friend and all the other hats that I wear but most importantly? Still being able to be MYSELF."

Read the lengthy caption below:

Lamiez Holworthy's fans supportive after revealing new mom struggles

Peeps who have been closely following Lamiez's motherhood journey were happy to get an update from her.

After their fave shared her honest feelings about being a working mom, they made her see the bigger picture: being able to care for Leano financially. Some reminded her that the new journey might initially seem challenging, but it will be worth it when Leano is grown.

@gcina_madonsela said:

"Oh, mama. we are rooting for you!"

mamatripplel5 shared:

"You are such a hardworking mom."

@mahleomhle_ posted:

"A few years from now, he'll be proud of his mommy."

@caronadams10 replied:

"You’re doing a great job ,mommy ❤️"

@lizatlou29 commented:

"Pusha mosadi. Leano needs to eat."

@deliciousk_foodies_sa wrote:

"Leano is blessed. Well done, mama."

@leetoaneoliphant added:

"The best mother ever. I love you so much."

Lamiez Holworthy as a doting mom

According to TimesLIVE, Lamiez recently had a photo shoot with her son Leano. The Metro FM host wanted to capture every precious moment of her newborn baby.

Lamiez shared some of the snaps on her Instagram page, and her fans caught baby fever.

Lamiez Holworthy rocks cute matching outfits with her son Leano Zion, Including yellow and black Nike sneakers

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy pulled out all the stops in her new role as a mother.

According to ZAlebs, the doting new mom posted pictures rocking matching outfits with her baby.

