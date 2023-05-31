Lamiez Holworthy has continued to give her social media followers a glimpse into her life as a new mother

The star recently gave netizens baby fever when she shared adorable pictures rocking matching outfits with her baby boy Leano Zion

The doting mother and son duo looked stylish in all-black clothes and yellow and black Nike sneakers

Lamiez Holworthy is pulling out all the stops in her new role as a mother. The star has been giving Mzansi baby fever vibes since welcoming her son Leano Zion with Khuli Chana.

Lamiez Holworthy shared cute pictures wearing the same outfit with her son Leano Zion. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy shares more adorable pictures of her son Leano Zion

The Metro FM radio personality has been blessing her fans with adorable content about her son, and they are here for it. From sharing her heartwarming birth video to Leano's stylish nursery.

According to ZAlebs, the doting new mom recently posted pictures rocking matching outfits with her tiny tot. The pair even wore matching Nike sneakers - how adorable! Taking to her Instagram, Lamiez wrote:

"Matching fits with my little guy, down to the kicks . Happy Monday from Leano Zion and I ❤️"

The star was also feeling generous as she announced that she will be giving away baby items, including a cot bed, car seat, bedding and a cot bumper.

Lamiez Holworthy's followers can't get enough of her pictures with Leano Zion

Lamiez's fans don't seem to get tired of Leano Zion's pictures. They took to the star's timeline to share adorable comments.

@karabo_peggy said:

"No ways! Where do you get tiny sneakers ???"

@dimpho_modiba noted:

"❤️ I am a 1st time mommy. I'm always matching with my lil king, from day 1 till today. His a year old now best journey ever. Blessed ❤️"

@asanda_yongie wrote:

"Mommy dearest ❤️"

@djhappygirlsa added:

"So cute nzeee "

Lamiez Holworthy’s hospital pictures with a full face beat spark debate: “Isn’t giving birth exhausting?”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Lamiez Holworthy has proved that she is not a regular mom. The star, who welcomed her son Leano Zion with rapper Khuli Chana, has been sharing her motherhood journey.

Gone are the days when mothers went into the labour ward looking exactly how they felt. DJ Lamiez Holworthy wanted to give the best first impression to her baby boy, so she went to the hospital with her full glam on.

