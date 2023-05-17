Lamiez Holworthy's content from the hospital has been the talk of the town since welcoming her son Leano Zion

The star recently sparked a heated debate on social media when fans caught a glimpse of her pictures while giving birth

Many were surprised by how she still had her makeup on a few hours after giving birth, despite the hassles of delivering a baby

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has proved that she is not a regular mom. The star who welcomed her son Leano Zion with rapper Khuli Chana has been sharing her motherhood journey.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's stunning birth pictures with a full face beat get Mzansi buzzing

Gone are the days when mothers went into the labour ward looking like mad people. DJ Lamiez Holworthy wanted to give the best first impression to her baby boy so she went to the hospital with her full glam on.

A picture of the star a few hours after welcoming baby Leano Zion has caused a stir on social media. The new mom did look like someone who just came out of surgery with her face neatly done.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's followers share mixed reactions after her hospital pictures with makeup went viral

Reacting to the pictures shared by a Twitter user with the handle @Venda_Saiyan some said the new mother didn't want people to see her without makeup so she went into labour ready for the pictures.

Others defended her saying it could have been a scheduled C-section so she could have had her makeup done before going to the hospital.

@khokhas_ said:

"Cos she knew there'll be pictures for the fans and she still gotta look better than she actually looks."

@Lera_Kumalo noted:

"So many possibilities: 1) It could’ve been a scheduled c-section so she didn’t go into labour at all? 2) She could’ve gone straight to the hospital from an event. 3) These pics might have been taken well after the birth, so she had time to do her makeup."

@Basetsa93723149 added:

"Bathong lona, she did her make up after the whole thing for photos, we know very well gore one lash would be missing ."

