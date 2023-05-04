South African star DJ Lamiez Holworthy shared sizzling pictures showing off her body on Instagram

The new mother posted the photos nearly two months after giving birth to her kid with Khuli Chana, Leano-Laone Zion Morule

Many Mzansi people lauded Lamiez's hot body, while others said they envied her ability to snap back from pregnancy quickly

Lamiez Holworthy has blessed her followers with stunning photos following giving birth, and they can't get enough of them.

Lamiez Holworthy has Mzansi salivating after showing off her hot body after giving birth. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

According to the Daily Sun, Lamiez and her husband, Khuli Chana, announced in April that they had a baby in March.

Lamiez Holworthy flaunts her post-baby physique

On Instagram, Lamiez posted four photos of herself wearing trousers that hung below her waist. She wore the trousers with a black bodysuit that accentuated her tiny waist.

The photos were taken about two months after she gave birth to her baby boy.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's fans praise her hot body

People invested in Lamiez's motherhood journey flocked to the comments section.

Netizens lauded the new mommy for being able to snap back to her flawless pre-baby body, while others jokingly envied Lamiez.

@ms_ngubs said:

"If I can be guaranteed ngizoba so after child birth ngingamitha."

@prudie___ shared:

"Did you just give birth?"

@ree_oct2310 posted:

"Like it never happened."

_nkosahzana replied:

"Back like you never left, huh?"

@nenehtt commented:

"Is this before or after having a baby?"

@mbaliewithextramelanin wrote:

"Yummy Mummy has entered the chat."

@naomi_bhuda also said:

"You are so beautiful in and out."

@zistolive added:

"The snapback game we all deserve."

Lamiez Holworthy shares baby name

Briefly News reported that Lamiez gushed about her baby a few weeks ago in an Instagram video. She revealed that her son's name is Leano-Laone Zion Morule.

She added that Leano brought her joy, and she couldn't believe the little human had come out of her body.

Mzansi celebrities, including Minnie Dlamini, Zola Nombona and others, flooded the comments section to congratulate her and shared that the video touched them.

