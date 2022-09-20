Some South African celebrities faced financial ruin until their South African supporters came to the rescue

Zahara, Zola 7 and Dr Malinga are the latest celebrities to show the other side of being an entertainer and what could go wrong

The three artists told their touching stories and were met with a lot of sympathy from people all across the nation

Zahara, Dr Malinga, and Zola 7 are celebrities who received financial help from generous, loving supporters. Image: Instagram/ @drmalinga/@zaharasa/@jamazola7

Some celebrities can thank their fans for being there in their time of need. Zahara and other musicians were facing homelessness before their loyal fans stepped in to help

Briefly News put together a list of entertainers who got out of a financial hole thanks to their fans. Read below to find out details about Zola 7, Dr Malinga and Zahara's stories.

1. Dr Malinga

Dr Malinga was on Podcast and Chill, where he got emotional and opened up that he is in severe debt. The musician opened up that he owed just over R2 million to SARS.

The crowdfunding raised R100 000, and this, coupled with help from local celebrities, he could clear some of his debt to SARS and save his house.

2. Zahara

Zahara stepped forward about being taken advantage of by South African music industry producers. Zahara called out the likes of DJ Sbu for exploiting her talent.

ZAlebs reports that Zahara let the public know that she was about to lose her house, and she got the help of anonymous good Samaritan BI Phakhathi to collect funds for her.

BI Phakhati shared bank details where the target to save Zahara's house was R350 000. Donations poured in from the public, and her house was saved.

3. Zola 7

TV Legend and artist Zola 7 had many South Africans concerned about his well-being. TimesLIVE reports that Zola 7 admitted needing help but said his pride did not allow him to share his banking details.

Zola 7 eventually got helped by the public, who showed out for the musician even though he'd been tentative before accepting people's help.

DJ Clock appeals for help, producer says his home is about to be repossessed

Briefly News previously reported that House music producer DJ Clock is about to lose his home. The DJ is reportedly appealing to Mzansi to help him save his beautiful mansion.

The star, real name Kholile Elvin Gumede, shared that his townhouse is about to be repossessed by a bank. He reportedly failed to pay monthly instalments of over R4 000.

ZAlebs reports that the Saba Kufa hitmaker took out an Absa loan back in 2010 to buy the house. The star, who has also produced hits for the likes of DJ Tira and Big Nuz, told Daily Sun that the Covid-19 pandemic affected his income.

