Vusi Thanda gave special thanks to Connie Ferguson and her late husband Shona for being there for him when he was in a desperate situation

The Legendary actor was on DJ Sbu's podcast, The Hustlers Corner, where they opened up about his past financial troubles and how he got saved by the Fergusons

Shona Ferguson passed away in 2021, and Vusi honoured him as he did not stop singing his praises

Vusi Thanda opened up about how Shona gave him everything he needed it. The actor talked about how much respect he has left for Shona.

Vusi Thanda shared his story about how Shona Ferguson looked after him when he felt too sick to work. Image: Instagram/@connie_ferguson/Facebook/Vusi Thanda

The Fergusons were a saving grace to Vusi, and he opened up to what extent he once relied on them. Vusi took DJ Sbu on a trip down memory lane with the details of how Shona Ferguson went out of his way to do good for him.

Vusi Thanda fondly remembers Shona Ferguson

According to ZAlebs, Emzini Wezinsizwa, actor Vusi, says that he once fell sick and could not take care of himself. Speaking to DJ Sbu, he said that Shona and Connie Ferguson were in his corner as he provided for all his needs during the illness. He explained:

“You know Sho sent his driver with a voucher of R5000 and said, tell him to guy buy food because Diabetes is a sickness that is related to food. Thereafter he called me and gave me R12 000 for three months every month end. I appreciate the company’s love."

The Veteran actor says Shona considered him his father and that when he passed away, it was shocking for him

“I couldn’t believe it. That young man was so strong. What a loving man.”

On his current financial situation, the actor says he survives on R1 900 monthly from the government. He says this is mostly because you can only make money in South Africa if you're actively working. He says he has not been able to pay rent and owes his landlord R45 000.

“The pension money that I survive on is not enough to buy groceries, pay for my son’s school fees, his transport and buy my diabetic medication. Last year, I had to shoot Ikhaya Labadala not feeling well because I needed the money. This year, I have not even auditioned because there are no roles for people of my age.”

SowetanLive reports that the actor has turned to social media to seek financial help and received R100 000 from the public.

Terence David commented:

"As far as I am concerned you still the greatest Actor of all time."

Siphokazi Siphokazi commented:

"As far as I'm concerned! We love you Tshawe."

Notemash TV commented:

"The story of Bra Vusi hurts because my first ever attempt at film/TV was with him back in 2012. We were in Bra Biza's production and man never looked down on me as an acting novice."

Bongani Radebe commented:

"Thank you Sbuda for having the legend in the house. Cannot wait to learn from him. Big ups!"

Sibusiso Nyamakazi commented:

"Sbu please help this guy open a Patron account that we will contribute monthly to. Most of the Emzini wezinsizwa cast died poor, we can’t let this continue."

