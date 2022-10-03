Connie Ferguson has most people in the country in their feels after a snap of herself doing her bedtime routine made rounds on social media

The seasoned actress tugged at several heartstrings when she showed herself some much-needed affection

Lasizwe shared the clip, and many soon found themselves upset because Connie reminded peeps that she might be lonely after losing her husband, Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson is a South African actor, and a video of her recently went viral. The actress showed she is responsible for her own hugs and kisses before sleeping.

Connie Ferguson tucked herself into bed and left, and the nation felt sorry for her: Image: Instagram/@connie_ferguson

Connie touched many hearts as people thought about why she has to kiss herself goodnight. Netizens got moved as they remembered that Connie lost her husband, Shona Ferguson.

Connie Ferguson leaves Mzansi fans sad

Connie has a video of herself going around on social media. In the clip, she manages to give herself a forehead kiss before peacefully going to sleep.

Many people found the snap shared as a joke to be sad because she is a widow. Connie's husband, Shona, died due to CO-VID 19 complications.

@__Neesha_ commented:

"I get the joke but beacause it’s her, this made me kinda sad."

@Zamma_Khumalo commented:

"Don’t overthink it. She’s not sad and lonely these are literally affirmations."

@Ba_hottie commented:

This is so heartbreaking!

@MalapsNthabi commented:

"Me every night without fail."

@oratiIe commented:

"Sad. not for Lasizwe though, for Connie."

@HerSmile1_ commented:

"I know this was meant as a joke and stuff but it definitely got me a little sad."

Connie Ferguson dresses up like Jerry Maake in remembrance of her late husband

Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson did cosplay as Jerry Maake' from the telenovela The Queen, played by her late husband. The late Shona Ferguson played the character, and social media immediately knew who Connie was referencing with her outfit.

Shona Ferguson passed away at 47 from Covid-19 complications. But Connie is keeping his memory alive with this beautiful picture.

Instagram users complimented her on her captivating smile and said Connie nailed the 'Jerry Maake' look.

