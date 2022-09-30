Mzansi's fave Boity Thulo was in attendance for The Woman King' s first-ever screening in South Africa

The media personality looked gorgeous when she pitched up to the event, and netizens could not stop raving about it

Boity Thulo captured the vibe of The Woman King movie perfectly, and her look struck a chord with her followers

Boity Thulo always knows how to present on a red carpet. The Woman King movie is finally in South Africa, and the actress went all out at the screening.

Boity Thulo gave her followers a look to remember for 'The Woman King' SA premier, and many fans were impressed. Image: Instagram/@boity

Source: Instagram

Boity got her flowers for her impeccable taste, which she used to understand the movie's theme. The TV star got tons of compliments on her ensemble for the occasion.

Boity Thulo impresses with fire outfit for The Woman King premiere

Boity went to an event to watchThe Woman King. The star was adorned in a long dress decorated with beads and a lace cape flowing from her shoulder. The dress was form-fitting, and she accessorized with an elegantly done head wrap that looked like a Nigerian gele.

Fans of Boity could not help but compliment the gorgeous look she shared on Twitter. Many thought that she understood the theme of The Woman King being all about royalty in Africa

@Ms_Elljay commented

"Okay, African Queen."

@GoitsemangTiny

"One of my favorites. Beautiful as always."

@StraightupGal commented:

"You went in so hard on this one, they shall never recover. Absolutely stunning!"

@SipheMjilla commented:

"I can't get over this look."

@MotlhabaneAmo commented:

"Tswana girls are beautiful."

@Gomza49263288M commented:

"Kgosigadi."

@MamaBokgabo commented:

"Ate!."

Source: Briefly News