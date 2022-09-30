The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson took to social media to show off her R10 million McLaren and Mzansi is here for it

The reality TV star, who is married to businessman Calven Robinson, named her new pricey baby Annabelle and her co-stars and fans congratulated her

According to reports, the stunner's wealthy husband also blessed her with a luxurious Range Rover on Mother's Day

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson has taken to her timeline to show off her new car. The reality TV star flaunted her R10 million McLaren and Mzansi is here for it.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Jojo Robinson flaunted her R10 million McLaren car. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

The stunner, who is married to businessman Calven Robinson, has a lux car collection and it keeps growing. Taking to Instagram to show off the posh whip, Jojo captioned her post:

"Hello baby. Could you be any more beautiful. Every angle tho... Welcome to our family."

Jojo calls her new "baby" Annabelle. She hilariously advised her followers to go "big big" if they're planning to go big.

ZAlebs reports that the housewife's hubby blessed her with a Range Rover on Mother's Day. Peeps took to Jojo's comment section and congratulated her for buying another pricey car.

londie_london_official commented:

"Yeeeees!!!! What's her name? She’s beautiful. Congratulations."

rooksie_00 said:

"This car suits you very well. And the colour."

thefashionofficial_za wrote:

"This is beautiful Jo."

charmainelbrewis commented:

"How beautiful. Well done on your achievements."

olwethu_ndz said:

"This is a beast congratulations guys."

tlhogsy wrote:

"It suits you."

choosearow added:

"Congratulations! That colour is also amazing."

Source: Briefly News