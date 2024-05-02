A video of two grandmothers looking to enjoy a bottle of BNG has gone viral on TikTok

The footage shows the elderly women trying to thank Bonang Matheba for her sparking wine brand

They struggled to pronounce her name, leaving many SA netizens laughing out loud

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Two gogos were grateful to get their hands on a bottle of Bonang Matheba's BNG. Image: @bonang_m, @phumlani_mgxobani

Source: Instagram

Two grandmothers were hilariously captured on video moments before popping some bubbly.

Gogos thank Bonang Matheba

A TikTok video shared by @phumlani_mgxobani shows the two gogos sitting on a grass mat outside.

One of them is seen holding a bottle of SA media personality Bonang Matheba's famous sparkling wine, BNG, and the other is holding a glass.

In the clip, the women can be heard trying, and hilariously failing, to pronounce Bonang's name as they observe the alcoholic drink.

"Thank you Bonanga," they're heard saying, as @phumlani_mgxobani laughs at them in the background.

In 2019, Bonang Matheba launched her luxury beverage brand with the introduction of the House of BNG and its Brut and Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classiques, the House of BNG explains.

Gogos leave SA entertained

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens as they poked fun at the grandmothers' excited and funny reaction to the sparkling wine drink.

Guguladi M replied:

"A baddie with her baddie friend ❤️."

George@46 joked:

"Ayivalwe icountry kubi (Close this country, things are bad)."

Zamantungwa khumalo

"Kodwa yini."

Zaza commented:

"Uthini manimkhuza owe glass? . (What does the one holding the glass say when you reprimand her?)."

Thobeka replied:

"Ngiyilona oletha inkomishi mina (I'm the one with the glass)."

MsFatie said:

"The other one is bringing her glass wethu, akho xesha!."

Thokozile commented:

"Sifike kanjani la (How did we get here?)."

EL replied:

"The impatience ya the other one."

Mzansi melts over video of gogo getting Brutal Fruit

In another story, Briefly News reported that a gogo almost drank a Brutal Fruit with her breakfast thinking it was a fancy fruit juice.

Video footage of the sweet granny figuring it out left hearts in puddles, and people cried laughing.

While smashing a Brutal Fruit for breakfast might be something you did in your early 20s when you were living your best summer vaycay life, it is not something you'd advise an older adult to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News