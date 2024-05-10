A domestic worker showed how she cleans the house when her boss is not home vs when they are

The lady shows herself taking things easy, and afterwards, she speedily cleans all the furniture

The domestic worker's comical actions tickled a lot of people's funny bones, with some domestic workers sharing their funny stories

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A domestic worker had many people laughing when she showed how she cleaned her boss's house. Images: @mercychapfika

Source: TikTok

In a hilarious video, a domestic worker shows how she gets the house clean and tidy when her boss is around compared to how she operates in their absence.

The domestic worker, who goes by @mercychapfika on TikTok, first filmed herself looking relaxed and taking her time with her cleaning duties. The lady even sits on the couch and lightly dusts it to show how unbothered she is when the boss is not around.

The video then cuts to @mercychapfika speedily cleaning every nook and cranny of the couch she previously sat on. After dusting off a table, the woman lifts another table next to the sofa to continue cleaning.

Watch the comical video below:

TikTokkers laugh at domestic worker's antics

Social media users filled @mercychapfika's comment section with laughing emojis, while a few domestic workers shared their hilarious stories.

Laughing, @matimbale.opakile asked the lady:

"Why are you telling them our secret? They are going to monitor us now."

@nomhle5656dukes said that they do the opposite of what @mercychapfika does:

"To me, it's vice versa. When they are here, yoh I become lazy, especially if they are sleeping. Once they leave, I'm a machine."

@079phindi81 laughed in the comment section:

"Too much energy when the boss is around."

@user229518558204 came to the realisation and said:

"That is why my boss follows me all the time."

Domestic worker exposed for allegedly using muti

Earlier this month, Briefly News reported that a South African woman shared a post where she alleged that her domestic helper was bewitching her.

In a TikTok video shared by Thandeka (@thandekam24), she reveals that her helper from Lesotho was using muti on her and stole her underwear. The video also includes Thandeka confronting her helper as she searches her bag and questions her about the suspected muti.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News