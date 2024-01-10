A TikTok video of a young lady cleaning her new dirty apartment has been doing the rounds online

She embarked on a mission to transform her living space, and Mzansi was captivated by the changes she made

Peeps were impressed with her cleaning, while others questioned why her flat was sold to her in that condition

A young lady took to social media to share a video of herself busy with various chores around the house. The woman’s domestic abilities have wowed many peeps in Mzansi.

A TikTok video of a woman deep cleaning her new apartment goes viral. Image: @maseko_ngcamane

Source: TikTok

Woman deeps cleans new dirty flat goes viral

@maseko_ngcamane, in a TikTok, revealed that she will be deep cleaning her new place. In the clip, the lady is seen in a store gathering all the items she needs for the deep cleaning her flat. The video transcends placing all the products and items she purchased for the deep clean. She wears her cleaning gloves and deeply cleans every part of her home.

She cleaned her lounge, bathroom, balcony, bedroom, etc. After deep cleaning, she places curtains, makes the bed, and more. Yoh, talk about a babe that can do it all!

She captioned her post saying:

“Deep cleaning my new place. This flat was dirty shem. Anyways, please help suggest something I can use in my shower because even the white hooks fell off.”

Watch the video below:

South African netizens impressed by lady's cleaning and cooking

Netizens were proud of the young woman’s deep cleaning and commended her for outstanding effort, while others questioned why the new apartment was dirty.

Mankgelesedii said:

"This was so satisfying congratulations sis."

Zendayaabigirlchi wrote:

"Cheers to those affording their life it’s really a blessing."

Tween Seems commented:

"This is beautiful to watch. I am so happy for you."

Alex added:

"It seems so unfair that you had to clean. But you did a really good job."

Miss P asked:

"Why is the apartment dirty for new tenant? Are they not supposed to clean for the tenant?"

Source: Briefly News