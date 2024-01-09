A woman posted a video showing off her brand-new set of wheels through the viral #MyRide challenge

The trend involves ordinary people taking a selfie and displaying their car, usually with clips of a special memory

She chose to share the day she bought her Nissan and Mzansi came through with love and congratulations on her new purchase

To buy a new car is one of the proudest moments for everyone, and the urge to share this achievement is a big deal.

Many people worship their first car as it holds a special place in their lives. TikTokker Sibusisiwe Gatya expressed her pride through the trending #MyRide challenge in her viral video, paying tribute to her baby.

New wheels

The video opens with a classy selfie and a clip of the day she drove her new Nissan Magnite out of the dealership.

Her TikTok video amassed over 42 000 views with the car, affectionately name Yondikhapha, stealing the show.

A proud moment

The comment section was filled with joy for Gatya, with many congratulating them on her life-changing first purchase and praising her rise in life.

Boitumelo was on the same path:

"Me seeing this about to fetch my baby "

Zulfa was inspired:

"She nailed the challenge. Dear, your car won’t disappoint you."

Anelisa Mthotho was proud:

"Girls are winning. I love it yakufanela cc, congratulations."

Portia has a similar taste:

"Okay, I have been making plans to get this car. I love it. Congratulations, sisi!"

Miss Mutisya wrote:

"Saving this video knowing that I’m going to recreate this… next year. Inshallah."

Shamim wants to put in the work:

"I want this ride. I won’t stop hustling until I get one on my own."

Nelly Nino only had praise:

"This is what they call a successful woman."

Peace Zamo shared the love:

"Your baby is very beautiful. Congratulations, dear!"

Mzansi woman celebrates buying new car and thanks God

In a previous Briefly New story, a South African woman celebrated purchasing a new car, expressing her gratitude to God for making it possible.

In a TikTok video, she is seen posing proudly next to her brand-new Hyundai, her smile reflecting her happiness and achievement.

