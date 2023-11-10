A South African wife receives a brand new BMW SUV surprise gift from her loving husband

A TikTok video capturing wife's emotional reaction to her husband's generous gift goes viral

Netizens shower the wife with congratulations and praise, eager to know her secret to a happy marriage

A husband bought his lovely wife a new BMW. Image: @tshepi_the_sales_lady

One very lucky wifey was shocked when her husband surprised her with a brand new car - not just any car, a German machine!

Woman gets spoiled with new mommy car

A video shared on TikTok by @tshepi_the_sales_lady shows the beautiful woman dressed in a cream two-piece suit as she approaches the car dealership before looking absolutely gobsmacked as she sees the car in front of her.

The video shows the beautiful BMW SUV and the wife getting a feel of her new whip. Shu! It is a beauty.

"When hubby surprises her with a mommy car. Congratulations Hlogi . Wishing you many happy miles with your new car," the post was captioned.

BMW gift leaves Mzansi in awe

Netizens couldn't help but gush upon seeing the wife's beautiful car and congratulated her in the post's comments. Other ladies were keen to know what the wife says in her prayers so they may be blessed.

Miss SS wrote:

"Omg ❤️so beautiful."

butterfly commented:

"Ngicela ungikopelisa umthandazo wakho, nami ngizothandaza the same❤️✨."

Sedii said:

"What a decent lady yhoo from the dress code to her reaction ♥️❤️."

hurd18 replied:

"She respects her man and obviously doesn't shout or insult her man so she deserves more."

Rebotile Galane said:

"Whatever you said in your prayers, I am tapping into that. Congratulations girl."

khomotso Mams replied:

"Yoh the way I love Hlogi congratulations to her❤️."

George commented:

"The lengths men go to make women happy is underrated."

