A South African big sister surprises little sister with iPhone in heartwarming TikTok video

The viral video shows the big sister spoiling her little sister with an iPhone by hiding it in several boxes

Mzansi netizens commended the big sister for the generous gesture and shared how blessed she'd be

A Mzansi lady took to social media to share a video of how she surprised her younger sister most sweetly.

Lady spoils little sister

A TikTok video shared by @lesego_nana shows the young girl opening several boxes before she got to her main gift - a carefully thought-out strategy by @lesego_nana to test her sister's patience.

The girl eventually found an iPhone and broke out in excitement.

"May God bless me to put smiles on my family's faces. I love them ❤️. On another note, mare yanong iPhone 15 is out and my gift is a bit outdated . Chronicles of being a big sister," the post was captioned.

Mzansi reacts to the sister's gesture

Netizens commended the big sister for her generous gesture as they shared how blessed she would be for going out of her way to make her sister happy.

Tanga❤ replied:

"God will continue to bless you more ."

Tshego responded:

"Cries in being the first born nami ngifuna ukuthengelwa."

commented:

"Where did you get all those boxes fromi need some boxes, I wanna put my things inside."

Sweet T❤️ replied:

"My mom would not be happy because I didn't buy for her."

Mandisi Sithole commented:

"Ahlulwa yini awami amaBig siblings."

YouTube| Amahle Mkhulisi replied:

"My mom also did this when she bought me an iPhone but she used so much newspaper I was tired."

