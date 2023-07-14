A sister provided Mzansi with a priceless moment as she shared her brother's reaction to getting a new phone from her

The young man was sitting on the couch when his sister surprised him with a Huawei Nova 11i

He took the moment in and thanked her from his heart, and Mzansi blessed the young woman to keep caring for her sibling

TikTokker @jacquelinemampa surprised her sibling with a phone. Image: @jacquelinemampa

A young man's eyes widened, and he couldn't believe it when his older sister bought him a stunning, brand-new smartphone.

It was his first smartphone, and he created a magical moment when he held it for the first time.

Sibling buys younger brother new phone, gives it to him in TikTok video

Adults can remember very clearly how they felt when they got their first phone as teenagers, and this young man's face says it all.

A mixture of amazement, disbelief and excitement washed over his face as his sister, @jacquelimemampa, gave him a brand-new phone.

The beautiful video trended and hit 397.6K likes, touching the hearts of many South Africans.

The caption itself was teary.

"I know this won't bring Mom back, but it can help mend your broken heart."

The young woman bought her brother a Huawei Nova 11i, launched in South Africa in May this year.

The phone boasts powerful specs like a 48MP primary dual rear camera with a 16MP front-facing camera. It is a workhorse with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

The battery is 5000mAh, which means it lasts very long while charging fully in one hour thanks to the 40WcSupercharge Turbo Technology.

Watch the video here:

Big sister's gift touches Mzansi's hearts

South Africans blessed her and wished that God grant her many years so she could continue caring for her younger brother.

Relebogile Pheladi V loved the young man's humility after his sister bought him a phone.

"He's very humble. Let your pocket never run dry."

HarryPotter 101 offered words of encouragement.

"Keep it together, sis, no matter how hard it can be. Family over everything."

Phila Hobyane asked her to continue doing God's work for her sibling.

"The smile on his face beats more than a million dollars."

User9255113475205 called @jacquelimemampa her role model.

"I hope to finish school, get a job and do the same for my little brother."

Kelly_Ace21 said her sister did the same too.

"My older sister cared for us when mom passed away, and we never lacked anything."

