The country asked a sister who bought her younger brother a Manchester City shirt to be their sister in a video where the young man jumps for joy

The sis surprises her brother, who was minding his own business, with the top team's jersey

Netizens are impressed by her efforts and celebrate the siblings' closeness

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Owethu Ndlovu could not believe his luck when his sister bought him a Manchester City shirt. Image: @owethundlovu/ Tom Flathers)

Source: UGC

A die-hard Manchester City fan couldn't believe his luck and screamed for joy when his sister bought him a City jersey!

In a post filled with childlike joy and gratitude, @owethundlovu captioned his post in the sweetest of ways.

Sister buys sibling's fave soccer team jersey

The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"No guys, I have the best sister ever. I love you @Delishia."

In the video, @Delishia walks into @owethundlovu's room and shouts:

"Everybody gets a gift!"

After saying this, she throws a plastic bag in Owethu's direction, who is ignorantly typing away at his phone.

He smiles at his sister, who is giggling and opens the bag.

To his surprise, he finds a jersey of Manchester City, who are rivals to Manchester United.

The young man screams in extreme excitement and glee as he takes his jersey out of the plastic, looks at it and grabs his sister while thanking her.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi applauds the siblings' love for each other

Netizens found his reaction extremely funny and shared their appreciation for his joy.

Mbaliradebe739 laughed at how he excitedly pushed the little girl out of the way. She said:

"Haibo the way he moved the baby out of the way."

Tri Cia947 commented on how he switched up real quick. She pointed out:

"But how did he just switch the mood real quick? From chilled to calm to that energy and screaming!"

Some users were even asking the sister to be their sibling.

Pontsa019 humbly made such a request.

"Cab you please be my sister to me?"

Londeka expressed how she would like to be this close to her siblings.

She said:

"I wish I had this kinda relationship with my siblings."

Lindokuhle Dube gave her props for sibling goals.

"You literally the best sister in the world."

Loving sister buys brother iPhone.

In another article, Briefly News reported that a sister surprised her baby brother when she bought him a new iPhone.

The TikTokker, Marina, shared how she has been raising her little sibling with her partner and bought him the new Apple device as a thank-you gift for being appreciative.

Netizens loved the heartwarming gesture and praised her for being a model sibling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News